Evercore ISI Trims Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price to $110.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.55.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $88.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.69. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

