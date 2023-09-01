Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.50.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $87.70 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.56 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $387,297.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,400.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,850 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,511.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,029 shares of company stock worth $3,299,501. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 799,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8,167.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 72,116 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,556,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 43.8% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 166,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.