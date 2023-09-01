Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
ABCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Abcam from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Abcam from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Abcam from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abcam
Abcam Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abcam
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 17.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 161,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
