Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ABCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Abcam from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Abcam from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Abcam from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abcam

Abcam Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abcam

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Abcam has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 17.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 161,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abcam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.