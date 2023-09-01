SVB Securities Lowers Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) to Market Perform

SVB Securities downgraded shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABCM. William Blair downgraded Abcam from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Abcam from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abcam presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on ABCM
Abcam Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abcam
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 226,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Abcam by 12.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abcam by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 207,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth $19,749,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abcam in the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abcam
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.