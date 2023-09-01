SVB Securities Lowers Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) to Market Perform

SVB Securities downgraded shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABCM. William Blair downgraded Abcam from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Abcam from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abcam presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ABCM

Abcam Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abcam

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. Abcam has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 226,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Abcam by 12.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abcam by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 207,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth $19,749,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abcam in the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.