RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Pi Financial

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
RediShred Capital Stock Performance
CVE:KUT opened at C$3.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. RediShred Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$4.50.
About RediShred Capital
