Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 1,780 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Oracle were worth $34,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 107,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 93,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,036,560 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $560,881,000 after purchasing an additional 96,357 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.39. 9,101,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,438,699. The company has a market cap of $326.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

