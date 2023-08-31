UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Boosted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $58,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.53.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded down $14.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $476.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,920,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $490.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.48. The company has a market cap of $441.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

