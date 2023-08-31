Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,431 shares of company stock valued at $160,930,754. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $412.64. 2,531,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $417.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.27. The company has a market cap of $388.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

