Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 216.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.34. 2,065,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.06 and its 200 day moving average is $236.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.