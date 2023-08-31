Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 13,935 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,935 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of Waste Management worth $41,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $16,153,830,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.78. 1,837,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,738. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.78 and its 200 day moving average is $161.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $174.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

