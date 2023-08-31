Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 12-Month High at $545.00

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $545.00 and last traded at $544.32, with a volume of 76680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $540.58.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,195 shares of company stock valued at $34,456,986 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $285,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 83,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

