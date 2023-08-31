Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 643 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $48,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.90. 4,035,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.41.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

