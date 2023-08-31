MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $197,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $157.99. 3,650,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.19. The company has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

