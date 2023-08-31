MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 298 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MRP Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,988,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971,866. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $300.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.