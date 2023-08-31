Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,552. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.05. The stock has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

