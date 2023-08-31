MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.05

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 306954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. This is a positive change from MINISO Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
