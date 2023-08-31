Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sets New 12-Month High at $555.91

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $555.91 and last traded at $555.52, with a volume of 241986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $545.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $512.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.75. The firm has a market cap of $254.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

