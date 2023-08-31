Short Interest in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Declines By 5.6%

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Eastern Trading Up 1.1 %

Eastern stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Eastern has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Eastern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EML. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Eastern by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eastern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

