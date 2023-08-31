Ethic Inc. Acquires 35,010 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 35,010 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.6% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,610 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

META traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.89. 17,207,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,804,652. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $761.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.62. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

