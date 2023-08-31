Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises 3.7% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $16,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100 in the last three months. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASO. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,062,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,556. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.22.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.