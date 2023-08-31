Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $32,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,199,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

