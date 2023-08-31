Carmignac Gestion Buys 18,115 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.34. 5,442,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,531. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $1,775,885.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

