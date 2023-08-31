The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $154.34. 5,442,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,288,531. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $363.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average of $149.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

