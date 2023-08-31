MRP Capital Investments LLC Acquires 3,450 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

NYSE:DELL traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,890,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,137. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

