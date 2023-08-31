Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of V traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.68. 5,523,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,037,849. The company has a market cap of $457.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.66 and its 200-day moving average is $230.38.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

