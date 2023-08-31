Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 87,013 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,013 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $44,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. HSBC cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,629,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,883,294. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $258.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

