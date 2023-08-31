Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,953 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 130.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,069,000 after buying an additional 3,986,135 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $245.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,523,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,849. The firm has a market cap of $457.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.38. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $248.23.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

