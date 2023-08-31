Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri Sells 8,525 Shares

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 8,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $42,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 911,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

III stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.20. 275,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,806. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $74.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of III. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 2,322.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

