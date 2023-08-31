Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Up to $60.01

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.01, but opened at $64.71. Shopify shares last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 4,657,692 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.34.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Shopify

Shopify Stock Up 10.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Shopify by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.