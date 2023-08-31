EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $18.59

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.59, but opened at $19.61. EHang shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 398,039 shares traded.
EHang Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.79.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 617.93% and a negative return on equity of 264.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
