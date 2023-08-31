EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $18.59

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.59, but opened at $19.61. EHang shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 398,039 shares traded.

EHang Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.79.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 617.93% and a negative return on equity of 264.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

About EHang

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axim Planning & Wealth boosted its holdings in EHang by 3.0% in the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,136,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,578,000 after acquiring an additional 91,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EHang by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 74,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EHang by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 472,960 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in EHang by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 915,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 386,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EHang by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 94,743 shares in the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

