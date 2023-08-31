The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.58

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.58 and last traded at $102.99, with a volume of 44593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $921.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.45%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $195,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $1,385,530.83. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at $89,231,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,442 shares of company stock worth $5,382,866. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.