APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $910.55 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

APG Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,985 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 7.4% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $910,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.34. 1,244,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.81 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.01.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.18%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.