APG Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,015,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231,266 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 20.4% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 2.17% of Prologis worth $2,497,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.20. 3,156,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $136.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.