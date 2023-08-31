APG Asset Management US Inc. Buys 14,450 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises about 4.8% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.10% of Public Storage worth $584,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $4.62 on Thursday, hitting $276.38. The company had a trading volume of 894,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $269.49 and a 1 year high of $344.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.97 and a 200-day moving average of $290.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.50.

Read Our Latest Report on PSA

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.