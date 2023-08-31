Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,374,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,961 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 2.99% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $219,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $229,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,417,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $25.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -269.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

