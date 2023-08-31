Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,647,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,029 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 3.5% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $431,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.14.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.67 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

