RK Capital Management LLC Invests $3.18 Million in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 222,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 25,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 409,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc acquired 61,024 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $627,326.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,663,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,097,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 105,364 shares of company stock worth $1,132,768 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 432,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $165.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88.

RRGB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

