Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $1.09 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,890 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,182,000 after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,662,000 after acquiring an additional 421,334 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

LNG traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.20. 1,865,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,468. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.45 and a 200 day moving average of $152.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

