APG Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,919,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,819 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust accounts for 4.2% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 6.63% of Americold Realty Trust worth $509,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $441,452,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $50,873,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,099.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after buying an additional 1,070,502 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

