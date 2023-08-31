Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,634,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 3,830,868 shares.The stock last traded at $16.07 and had previously closed at $15.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.