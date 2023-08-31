ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $14.63

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $14.33. ING Groep shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 219,855 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.4267 per share. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in ING Groep by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in ING Groep by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
