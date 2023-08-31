GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 18,467 shares.The stock last traded at $5.56 and had previously closed at $5.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GHG

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

(Get Free Report)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.