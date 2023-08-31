JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 65,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 80,499 shares.The stock last traded at $44.96 and had previously closed at $44.91.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPIE. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

