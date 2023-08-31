Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,061,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 3,373,622 shares.The stock last traded at $2.17 and had previously closed at $1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MVST shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Microvast Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Microvast had a negative net margin of 55.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Microvast by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Microvast by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 183,506 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Microvast by 1,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 1st quarter worth about $14,591,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microvast by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

