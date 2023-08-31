Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.59

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $8.41. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 5,221 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $967.40 million, a P/E ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $443.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is -380.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Nace acquired 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.76. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $141,704.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2,241.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 40,102 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

