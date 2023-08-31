Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Down to $7.34

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.18. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 827,665 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,054.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

See Also

