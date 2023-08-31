ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $64.46

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.46, but opened at $62.96. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $62.74, with a volume of 435,523 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,056.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 159,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth $831,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

