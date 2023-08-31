Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $3.82

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.73. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 39,692 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UGP shares. HSBC lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UGP

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.0516 dividend. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 37,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 220,678 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

Featured Articles

