Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Shares Gap Down to $12.43

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.43, but opened at $12.07. Hammerhead Energy shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 8,717 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HHRS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Hammerhead Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hammerhead Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

