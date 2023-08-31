Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Shares Gap Down to $24.90

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.90, but opened at $24.15. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 33,304 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.